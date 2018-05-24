Menu
Artwork done by Kelly Lindsay from Canungra.
News

Open Studios program to finish in Canungra and Beechmont

by Ashleigh Howarth
24th May 2018 11:44 AM

THE 2018 Open Studios program is drawing to a close, with Canungra and Beechmont the final destinations on the arts trail on the weekend of June 2 and 3.

The Open Studios trail, with artists inviting the community into their creative spaces, has already made its way through Tamborine Mountain, Boonah and Beaudesert.

Last year's pop-up studios in Canungra were so successful that they will be popping up again, marked by a red flag.

Kelly Lindsay, an artist and educator with a deep connection to southeast Queensland's natural environment, will be artist-in-residence at Trilogy Accounting, 40 Christie Street, Canungra.

There, visitors will not only be able to see her paintings, drawings and prints, but also try their hand at creating their own still life masterpiece with materials provided.

Another painter inspired by the local landscape is Dave Groom, whose studio at 671 Binna Burra Road Beechmont, just a 20-minute drive from Canungra, will be open this weekend.

As well as his large feature paintings, he will be showcasing a new series of small, affordable oil paintings as well as pastel and charcoal drawings.

Open Studios opening hours are 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, go to liveatthecentre.com.au, pick up a studio booklet or phone 5540 5050.

Artwork titled Heath Forest after the Rain - by David Groom from Beechmont.
