Open My Mail keeps delivering winning results

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

TRAINER Matt Heilbronn's Open My Mail is the definition of a chaser in form.

The three and a half year old has been more than serviceable over his 60 plus start career.

He has found a new level in the past month, winning four of his last five at varying venues.

Off the back of a pair of Thursday night 500 metre wins and a short course triumph, Heilbronn brought him to a tough fourth/fifth grade 431 metre event last Saturday.

The dog is not known for his box manners but has a powerful burst down the back.

On the way home, he needed every bit of it as he can rattling four wide on the home turn to run over the top of them.

The win was the 13th of his career from 65 starts as he nears $50,000 in prize money. He's the type of dog anyone would like in their kennel.

He may be a victim of his own success as he jumps to Best 8 grade over the 431 on Saturday night, meeting track specialist Best Fit and Ipswich Cup runner-up Charming Chaos.

However, don't count him out. Watch for the red rug flashing late.

Hosking's hold on the middle distance

JAMIE Hosking's superstar youngster Micks Recall has been getting everyone in Queensland excited as the next great stayer.

His rise started over the 630 metres at Ipswich where he rattled off a 36.9 win, the second fastest run all-time only behind the great Champagne Sally.

While Micks Recall is looking a Group One's over the summer, Hosking has replaced her at Ipswich with Dyna Double One/Paul's Memory litter sister Power Point Diva who scored an impressive win over the trip last Saturday night. That was a great training performance after a previous 431 metre win.

Power Point Diva had shown flashes of brilliance late in her sprint races suggesting she would get the trip. However, it looked like she might have to wait for a win with Darren Johnstone's Maggie Moo Moo in the race fresh off a 37.03 effort challenging Micks Recalls time.

It was the second elect who put the favourite under all sorts of pressure with a clean jump into second. When Maggie Moo Moo checked off heals down the back and Power Point Diva took the rails run it was all over. It was an impressive 37.46 debut win.

Staying traits looked to take over in the latter stages of the race and the bitch looks set to stay at the 600 and possibly even 700 at Albion Park.

She will be hard to beat with her bold front running style.

Whitford reveals run home king

SPEAKING of strong dogs, trainer Bianca Whitfield looks to have found a potential superstar in Ninetymile King.

He won his Fifth Grade at Ipswich on Saturday night in stunning fashion, running 30.31 with an incredible 11.63 run home.

It was the dog's first run at Ipswich since his Novice win in late July where he clocked 30.81 showing plenty of talent. However, Whitford has been patient with him overcoming metacarpal issues and racing at Capalaba since. To still return half a second quicker was an amazing effort.

The run was no fluke prior to the victory the dog almost broke the run home record at Albion Park going 12.36 to the line in a 29.84 13 length victory.

In a scare for his future rivals, Whitford said the dog still has a lot to learn when it comes to track sense and racing in a field. If he's running 30.31 after 12 career starts who knows how good he could be.

In a boost for the Ipswich club, Whitford has signalled her intentions to bring Ninetymile King to the Corporate Dollars Challenge with heats on January 2 and the final the following week.

The dog is bound for 600 metres and possibly beyond in the future, so it may be a great opportunity for patrons to come and see him rattle off some serious time over the sprint trip.

Whitford said the strong test the Ipswich 500 provides should play right into his back-marking race pattern.

Boody brings home brilliant double

CENTRAL Queensland trainer Glen Boody is enjoying more and more success at Ipswich, Boody's Sumatran Star impressed pushing Ipswich Cup winner Farmor Beach all the way in the heats and then won a stacked Cup Consolation the week after.

It's been the start of a sizzling run for Boody who started off a double of Tuesday with a dominant win by Cribb Island Gal in the Fourth and Fifth Grade contest over the 431 metres.

Most dogs are disadvantaged by wide draws on the corner start but not Cribb Island Gal who used the expanses of the corner brilliantly to zoom around the field taking up a race winning lead down the back cocking in by three lengths in 25.23.

It was the two-year-old's third win from six tries to go along with two minors at the track and trip, the 431 looking the ideal distance going forward.

The product of Cosmic Rumble has already won eight races from just 18 starts and looks to be on the short course scene for some time.

Litter sister Now or Never got the better of Greg Stella's Ebony's Reject in the last on Tuesday. She also got a flyer this time from box two and the favourite couldn't bridge the gap.

She isn't quite as well performed as Cribb Island Gal but five wins from 21 starts is nothing to sneeze at.

Bonnie trumps Clyde for Ross

NORTHERN Rivers trainer Malcolm Ross unveiled his star sprinters Phantom Bonnie and Phantom Clyde in the Ipswich Sprint Series.

On that occasion, it was Clyde who came out of top a brilliant 29.74 winner in the final.

Since then Bonnie has got her revenge, the two went to the Group Three Casino Cup where Bonnie was brilliant winning her heat and $25,000 final against some seasoned Group dogs, Clyde was not disgraced running third in his heat but didn't quite live up to the billing.

Tuesday's card saw the return of the duo to Ipswich - Bonnie over the 500 metres for the first time and Clyde to the 431 to try to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Phantom Bonnie was understandably a short priced commodity in race six and didn't disappoint those punters who took the short's trademark speed from box eight seeing her sail to a big lead.

She got a little tired late first time over the distance but the 30.67 effort was more than a pass mark.

Phantom Clyde came out of box three in the eight of the day but things wouldn't go quite a smoothly for him as the field came together at the first turn. He did his best to regain his momentum but Serena Lawrance's We Get It was off and gone with the prize, her third straight win in 24.96.

Ross seems to have a soft spot for Ipswich and has plenty of grades to go through if he choses to keep the pair north of the border.