Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Basketball

Opals' Smith and Magbegor drafted into WNBA

11th Apr 2019 11:38 AM

AUSTRALIAN youngster Alanna Smith has been picked in the top 10 of the WNBA Draft, closely followed by an Opals teammate.

Teenage sensation Ezi Magbegor went with the final pick in the first round.

Smith, 22, was selected at No.8 by the Phoenix Mercury. There she will be coached by Opals boss Sandy Brondello.

Magbegor, 19, will play for Seattle Storm, the reigning champions, after going at No.12.

Hobart native Smith joins Lauren Jackson, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey and Liz Cambage on the list of Australian women's basketballers picked inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.

- AAP

alanna smith alison lacey ezi magbegor kelsey griffin lauren jackson liz cambage opals phoenix mercury sandy brondello seattle storm wnba draft
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Developer’s bail changed to allow travel

    premium_icon Developer’s bail changed to allow travel

    Crime A high-profile developer charged with official corruption has had his bail conditions altered to allow him to travel overseas.

    • 11th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    Warning to Ipswich to stop flushing 'number threes' with poo

    premium_icon Warning to Ipswich to stop flushing 'number threes' with poo

    Environment "It's the equivalent weight of 261 elephants"

    Popular shopping centre to get massive new playground

    premium_icon Popular shopping centre to get massive new playground

    Parenting Work on the $1.5 million park began this week

    Meet the family: the six faces competing for your vote

    premium_icon Meet the family: the six faces competing for your vote

    Politics The federal Election has been called for May 18 but who to vote for?

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:45 PM