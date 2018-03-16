OP1 graduate ecstatic with score

Clarissa Adamovics received an OP1 after graduating from Redbank Plains State High School in 2017.

Clarissa Adamovics received an OP1 after graduating from Redbank Plains State High School in 2017.

REDBANK Plains State High graduate Clarissa Adamovics is excited to begin a career where she will be helping people after receiving the highest attainable OP score in Queensland.

She received an OP1 after completing Year 12 in 2017, and even achieved the highest score possible, which is a VHA10 in Maths A, Maths B and biology.

An OP is your rank order position from 1 (highest) to 25 (lowest) based on your overall achievement in authority subjects.

It indicates how well you've done in comparison to all other OP-eligible students in Queensland.

Clarissa said she was ecstatic with her results.

"It was an honour to make my family, teachers, and school community proud for all that they have invested in my learning journey and life,” she said.

The proud teenager claimed "dedication, persistence and a growth mindset” helped her to achieve her goals.

Clarissa was accepted to study at the University of Queensland where she will complete a Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery, with a view "to help others and make a positive difference in the world”.

Redbank Plains State High principal Tom Beck has congratulated Clarissa for all her hard work and dedication to her studies.

"She shows that Redbank Plains State High students can obtain the best results in the state and we look forward to others attaining similar results in the future,” he said.