Op shop customers snap up thousands of bargains

BUSINESS is continuing to boom for one of Rosewood's op shops, one year after they moved into a new shopfront in John Street.

Visitors from across the region, and even interstate, are dropping by the Vinnies Rosewood store to snap up bargains on their range of clothing items and homewares.

Since their blessing ceremony on February 9, 2018, Vinnies retail operations manager for the western division Natalie Tuffley said they had received lots of support in the form of donations and purchases.

"Since opening our new store 12 months ago, we've sold more than 36,000 items," she said.

"This is terrific for the local community as the proceeds go towards providing assistance for those in need in the area.

"We have helped a lot of families here in and around Rosewood who have needed our assistance."

The store has seven dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the floor is always looking spick and span.

Rhoda Murray has worked for Vinnies for three years and loves her job.

"I love coming to work here. I don't have any family nearby. My daughter is in the air force and is away, so the people at the store are my family," she said.

"I don't want to be sitting at home watching television all day. That's not me at all. I would much rather be here and helping people."

A sense of pride and joy always comes over her when she receives feedback from customers.

"A lot of people come in and tell us how much they love the store. They always say it's one of the best Vinnies store they have ever been to," Ms Murray said.

"I had a gentleman come in recently and he was from Tasmania and he was just blown away by what we had.

"We also get a lot of people from Warwick and Brisbane who come out on the buses and they love stopping by."

Many people are also taking advantage of Vinnies being a drop off point for the Containers for Change Recycling Scheme.

Mrs Tuffley said they hope to expand and offer more round the clock drop off services for their local customers.

"There's even a chance to give back to locals through this program by donating your cash for cans proceeds to Vinnies using a simple code," she said.