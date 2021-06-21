Op-shop aficionados impress in Fashions on Field

2021 TAB Ipswich Cup at the Ipswich Turf Club. Fashions on the Field. Main Stage. Category 3. Finest Couple, line up on stage.

Ipswich Cup’s most stylish couple Catherine and Paul Johnston know a thing or two about putting together a showstopping look.

As if it isn’t hard enough to plan a winning outfit, the duo sported baby blue complementary attire, embracing elegance and quirky details.

While modern race day fashionistas often reach for loud prints, clashing colours and a more-is-better approach, Mr and Mrs Johnston prove that tasteful detail and co-ordination can wow judges.

2021 TAB Ipswich Cup at the Ipswich Turf Club. Fashions on the Field. Main Stage. Category 2. Best Dressed Male winner – Pictures Paul Johnston

After Mrs Johnston finished planning her Fashions on the Field outfit, Mr Johnston worked on his.

“She put hers together a week ago and I put mine together in the final 24 hours,” Mr Johnston said.

He also nabbed the title for best-dressed gent.

The seasoned op-shoppers say it all comes down to treasure hunting and cite their extensive thrifting adventures as behind their win.

“We go around the city, country, New South Wales, Victoria, anywhere and everywhere,” Mr Johnston said.

Sporting a dress made by her mother, Cheryl-lee Beaton achieved a decade-long dream when she was named best-dressed female.

2021 TAB Ipswich Cup at the Ipswich Turf Club. Fashions on the Field. Main Stage. Category 1. Most Fashionable Female - three finalist. Winner (left) Cheryl-lee Beaton.

After 11 years of entering Fashions on the Field, Ms Beaton said she was ready to hang up her hat.

“I’ve won the vintage section before,” Ms Beaton said.

“But this is good, I can retire now.”

Placing third in best-dressed gent, Dominic Wrench said he had never entered Fashions on the Field before.

“I’m really happy to get to third – it was a fantastic experience,” Mr Wrench said.

“The gentleman who came first looked fantastic in his grey and blue.”

2021 TAB Ipswich Cup at the Ipswich Turf Club. Fashions on the Field. Main Stage. Category 2. Best Dressed Male – finalist and winner Paul Johnston (left).

Though it was his first time on the stage and first time at the Ipswich Cup, Mr Wrench poured plenty of effort into his outfit.

“I had an idea that I wanted to wear a royal blue colour,” he said.

“And I wanted to have some contrast, so I got the red suspenders and red pocket square.”



He searched for a few weeks before he found the dazzling suit and striped shirt.

