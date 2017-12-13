OP results panic sets in for high school kids

MOVING ON: Ipswich Girls' Grammar School students Nicki Anthony, Majella Cassidy and Michiru Encinas are anxiously awaiting their OP results.

THE day thousands of Year 12 students have been waiting for is almost here.

On Saturday OP results will be released, the final grade which will define their high school achievement and pave the way for their future studies.

Ipswich Girls Girls Grammar School shared dux of the school 2017 Majella Cassidy expects to see a one beside her name when she logs on to check her result on Saturday morning.

"I'm pretty relaxed about it, my cut off is much higher than what I am expected to get so I am not too nervous," she said.

Majella plans to take up a degree in maths and engineering at University of Queensland next year, a relatively competitive degree with a required OP entry score of four.

"I like the flexibility of engineering, there are a lot of different strands that require real world problem solving and you get to help move the world forward in different ways," she said.

"Maths was my favourite subject at school."

Majella said she had a message for her class mates anticipating the outcome of Saturday's results.

"There is always a way to get to where you want to be - this is not the be all and end all," she said.