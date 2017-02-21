OP results: Ipswich private schools fail to make top 50

JUST A NUMBER: Ipswich Grammar Principal Richard Morrison says a boy's education shouldn't be reduced to an OP score.

IPSWICH parents are paying thousands for private education yet not one of the city's schools made it into the state's top 50 for OP results.

The 2016 results were revealed this week with Longreach State High School topping the list when the figures were matched with the percentage of OP eligible students.

More than 60% of the outback Queensland school's Year 12 cohort, a total of eight students, scored an OP from 1 to 5, compared to 26% at Ipswich's top performing private school Ipswich Girls' Grammar.

The heads of Ipswich's Grammar schools, regarded as some of the city's most prestigious educational institutions, defended their students' academic results and said OP scores only provided a performance snapshot.

Ipswich Grammar principal Richard Morrison said while OP results were important, no boy should be reduced to one number.

He said for parents, the appeal of Grammar was the "very special climate" designed to bring out the best in its students.

"For me, this school is about the development of the whole boy; that's academic, social relationships, pastoral care... it's about the whole package," Mr Morrison said.

"If I am a mum or a dad, what do I want for my son? I want him to love coming to school, to enjoy each day, to work towards a personal best and a pathway best for future.

"It's not just about a single digit OP."

Top 5 Ipswich private schools: OP results 1 to 5 by %

Ipswich Girls' Grammar: 19, 27%

West Moreton Anglican College: 22, 26%

Ipswich Grammar School: 20, 26%

Westside Christian College: 11, 18%

St Edmund's College: 18, 16%

His sentiments were echoed by Ipswich Girls' Grammar Principal Peter Britton who said the quality of education offered by a school shouldn't be based on one statistic.

"The problem with using that particular statistic, and that statistic alone to rate a school, is that you're judging a school on the quality of the education on offer based only on students that achieve an OP one to five," Mr Britton said.

"100% of our students received an offer in the first round to attend tertiary studies.

"I'm happy with the overall performance of our Year 12s, when taking all the statistics into consideration."

All-boys school Ipswich Grammar and St Peter's Lutheran College in Springfield were the only private schools in Ipswich to have 100% of Year 12 students leave with a senior certificate.

The highest ranked school across the state for the highest percentage of students with an OP 1-5 were Brisbane Grammar School with 56%, Brisbane Boys' College with 55%, St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace with 52%, St Aidan's Anglican Girls School with 46%, and Anglican Church Grammar School with 46%.

St Augustine's College was also listed within the top 50, however, this refers to the Cairns school, not Ipswich.