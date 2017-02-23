OP results: How our public schools fared

Boonah State High School students from left, Tahlia Wilson, Tess Wimmer, Natalie Milligan and Luke Pressler cram in some last minute study leading into their final exams.

PUBLIC school's in the wider Ipswich region have received their 2016 OP results.

The state's OP scores were released earlier this week with Longreach State High School topping the list when the figures were matched with the percentage of OP eligible students.

Similarly, Ipswich's regional schools achieved higher OP scores compared with public schools closer to the CBD.

Boonah and Rosewood State High Schools topped the list with 15.38% of OP eligible students at both schools achieving an OP score of 1-5.

Boonah principal Cheryl Bullion said there were a number of ways the school's teachers helped students achieve their goal OPs.



"Boonah high is committed to our vision - every student succeeding," she said.



"For students on the OP pathway, successful outcomes are optimised by sharp, focused teaching by committed, highly experienced staff who go above and beyond for their students.



"A thorough QCS test preparation program and continuous tracking of student performance and provision of extensive case management with personalised feedback (is also vital)."

Toogoolawah State High School came in second, with 13.3% of its students who took OP subjects gaining a score of five or better.

More students at Springfield Central State High School went for an OP than in any other school in Ipswich, with 10 of the 77 students who did OP subjects achieving a score of 1-5.

At Bundamba Secondary College, 40 students received an OP in 2016 with 5% of those achieving a score between 1-5.

To compare, the highest ranked school across the state for the highest percentage of students with an OP 1-5 were Brisbane Grammar School with 56%, Brisbane Boys' College with 55%, St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace with 52%, St Aidan's Anglican Girls School with 46%, and Anglican Church Grammar School with 46%.

