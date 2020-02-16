OP RESULTS: How every Ipswich school performed

IPSWICH'S top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 30.8 per cent of students at The Springfield Anglican College, Springfield, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.

The Springfield Anglican College had a total of 8 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 26 students who got an OP score.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School, East Ipswich, had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the Ipswich area, with 28.1 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 32 students who received an OP at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School, 9 received a result between one and five.

The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at St Edmund's College, where 26.8 per cent received a top end result.

There were 71 St Edmund's College students who received an OP score last year, with 19 receiving a score between one and five.

Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year - in line with other states.

REGION'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS