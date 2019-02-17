OP results: Full list of Ipswich schools ranked by OP scores

A SMALL rural school north of Ipswich has punched well above its weight, ranking highly in comparison to other top Queensland high schools.

The 2018 Year 12 results of more than 500 schools across the state were released today by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

Toogoolawah State High School ranked third in Queensland for the percentage of its students who achieved an Overall Position (OP) ranking of between 1 and 5.

Only ten students, or just over 20 per cent of the cohort, were eligible for an OP ranking but half of them fell into the top bracket.

The school has a total of 279 students enrolled this year, and had 298 on the books in 2018.

Principal Ross Jardine said he was proud of a "wonderful result" and recognised the efforts of departing students, as well as their teachers, parents and the wider community.

Ipswich Grammar School was the city's top performing school with 25 of their 66 OP eligible students, or 38 per cent, coming away with a rank of between 1 and 5.

Those results ranked them at 21st in the state.

About 57% of their senior class were eligible for an OP ranking.

Redbank Plains State High School sneaked into the top 50 with 32 per cent of their OP eligible students falling into the top bracket but 8 per cent of their cohort were eligible for a ranking.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School saw 23 per cent of their students gain of OP of between 1 and 5.

Just under half of Year 12 students received an OP ranking last year, with a large majority of schools offering a variety of alternative pathways for graduates to enter higher education, or the workforce, including VET qualifications and school-based apprenticeships or training.

"In 2018, close to 49,000 young Queenslanders received a QCE. They have now turned their focus to entering university, starting a trade or moving straight into the workforce," Education Minister Grace Grace said.

The 2019 senior class will be the last Queensland students to receive an OP ranking, with the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) coming into affect in 2020.

Table key

OP students: The number of OP-eligible students.

% of OP students: The percentage of Year 12 students eligible for an OP ranking.

OP 1-5: The number of students who received an OP between 1 and 5.

% of OP 1-5: The percentage of OP-eligible students to receive an OP between 1 and 5.

*This table excludes schools with less than 10 OP-eligible students

*Data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Year 12 Outcomes 2018 report.