Onsie party perfect opportunity to help save 24 lives

GIVE BLOOD: Red25 coordinator and regular blood donor, Darcy Watson started the group with school mate Tyler Daines in 2015. Contributed

A MINION, skeleton, unicorn and a Queensland Maroons player are the force behind an innovative program encouraging young people to give blood.

The Red Cross Blood Service social responsibility program Red25 aims to unite people in blood donation and Ipswich community group Be Positive got into the onsie spirit on the weekend to promote the cause.

Red25 coordinator and regular blood donor Darcy Watson started the group with school mate Tyler Daines in 2015, and since then word has spread with the group now comprising over 100 members.

"Be Positive is all about getting young people from Ipswich to donate blood," Darcy said.

"We try to get a group together at least once a month because we know blood donations are needed all the time for all sorts of reasons, especially for cancer patients."

"A couple of us quite often dress up to donate, and so the onesie idea seemed like a fun way to get young people motivated. We wanted to show them that the Ipswich Donor Centre is a welcoming environment where you can feel comfortable to donate and make a difference."

Eight members of the group were able to donate on Saturday and helped save 24 lives.