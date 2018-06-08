Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIVE BLOOD: Red25 coordinator and regular blood donor, Darcy Watson started the group with school mate Tyler Daines in 2015.
GIVE BLOOD: Red25 coordinator and regular blood donor, Darcy Watson started the group with school mate Tyler Daines in 2015. Contributed
Health

Onsie party perfect opportunity to help save 24 lives

8th Jun 2018 6:00 AM

A MINION, skeleton, unicorn and a Queensland Maroons player are the force behind an innovative program encouraging young people to give blood.

The Red Cross Blood Service social responsibility program Red25 aims to unite people in blood donation and Ipswich community group Be Positive got into the onsie spirit on the weekend to promote the cause.

Red25 coordinator and regular blood donor Darcy Watson started the group with school mate Tyler Daines in 2015, and since then word has spread with the group now comprising over 100 members.

"Be Positive is all about getting young people from Ipswich to donate blood," Darcy said.

"We try to get a group together at least once a month because we know blood donations are needed all the time for all sorts of reasons, especially for cancer patients."

"A couple of us quite often dress up to donate, and so the onesie idea seemed like a fun way to get young people motivated. We wanted to show them that the Ipswich Donor Centre is a welcoming environment where you can feel comfortable to donate and make a difference."

Eight members of the group were able to donate on Saturday and helped save 24 lives.

Related Items

ipswich blood donor centre onsie red cross red cross blood donation
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Blind Ipswich man's rocky road to getting new guide dog

    premium_icon Blind Ipswich man's rocky road to getting new guide dog

    News WHEN his third loyal guide dog Mickey was retired in 2016, Ipswich man Kelvin Steinhardt knew he was facing a wait to get his independence back.

    'I will kill you': Brother's threat to ambo at crash scene

    premium_icon 'I will kill you': Brother's threat to ambo at crash scene

    News He harassed, grabbed paramedic giving medical care to injured

    NEW HOMES: The most booming Ipswich suburbs

    premium_icon NEW HOMES: The most booming Ipswich suburbs

    Property Where developers have been busy

    Weekend weather forecast: winter rain

    Weekend weather forecast: winter rain

    Weather Light shower expected today, more showers due to develop by Sunday

    Local Partners