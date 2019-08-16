Ono's inspirational path to rugby high

ROLE MODEL: Ipswich High teacher Asako Ono will ramp up training in hope of earning selection for the Wallaroos' Oceania Development Tour in November.

ALL the challenges of smashing the glass ceiling, settling in a foreign land and four knee reconstructions were not enough to slow indomitable teacher Asako Ono from reaching her goal of becoming an Australian Wallaroo.

From the land of the rising sun to Ipswich State High, Ono's journey to the elite ranks of women's rugby union has been littered with adversity.

Before she could even get on the field, she needed to break down and alter misconceptions of women in Japanese sporting culture.

As a child, Ono's mother believed rugby union was a game for her younger brother. She grew up watching it played but never thought of herself taking part. Sitting on the sidelines her interest grew and at 13 she jumped at a chance to trial for an under-17 Japanese Youth Girls' Program.

Like most parents, Ono's mother and father took little convincing to allow their daughter to pursue her passion.

A pioneer for women's sport in her country, she would play alongside the boys as part of the local club and junior high school teams in Tokyo. It was in a game with the boys that she suffered the first of four ACL tears.

The repeated injuries tested Ono's resolve but she may never have debuted for the Queensland Reds this season if the first of them had not occurred.

"It was devastating at the time but if that injury didn't happen I probably wouldn't have come here (to Australia),” Ono said.

During rehabilitation, she worked closely with the specialist at Japan's Suntory Rugby Club.

The experience and the influence of her physio inspired her to pursue a career in exercise science and physiology.

"I wanted to know how and why it happened, and also how to prevent it and how to fix it,” Ono said.

Her physio would study a different sports medicine and rehab course at an Australian university each year. He told Ono that if she really wanted to pursue a rugby union career and study sports science to attend university down under.

It was in heeding the advice, she would face perhaps her greatest obstacle. Boldly taking a leap of faith into the unknown she ventured abroad at just 16. Armed with very little English, she landed in Brisbane. She was an alien alone in an unfamiliar place where the locals spoke in an unusual tongue.

It was a difficult time for Ono, who initially found Aussie kids intimidating to approach but she was determined to integrate and belong.

"It was really hard for me but I was a sporty girl,” she said.

"Sport helped me massively to fit in and develop my language skills. I still struggled but not as much as others (migrants) who just hung out with the Japanese community.”

Living with a homestay family, she first attended Indooroopilly SHS to take advantage of its outstanding International English Language program.

Upon transferring to Whites Hill College to be closer to the University of Queensland where she had signed on to the rugby program and was training daily, she boarded with a sporting family of fanatical Canterbury Crusaders' supporters.

Their support for her rugby aspirations, reassured Ono that she had made the right call to come to the lucky country.

After studying Exercise Physiology at the University of Queensland and completing an internship with the Queensland Reds in 2012, she returned to Japan and worked on a rehab strength and conditioning program at the Mitsubishi Dynoboars.

In her two-season stint at the club she assisted players to recover from various shoulder and knee injuries.

Prior to the start of the third season, she again felt a burning desire to play the game at the highest level.

Spurred on by her parents support and the players she had been treating she decided to return to Australia and chase her on-field dream.

With Australia in need of teachers, she again enrolled at the University of Queensland.

After satisfying the requirements to become a HPE teacher, she met Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley at a South Bank careers expo and he recognised her talents immediately.

A rugby union fan, Riley was aware of what Ono was capable of with the ball in hand.

After hearing her inspirational story, he knew she was just the type of mentor he wanted for his students and recruited her to teach Japanese and HPE, and bolster the girls' rugby union program.

Ono is currently working tirelessly to juggle her teaching responsibilities and training demands but honouring her family's sacrifices and the possibility she may positively influence her students serves as her motivation.

After featuring for the Reds this season, the 29-year-old was added to the Wallaroos Development Squad.

The Japanese expatriate has long considered Australia home and qualifies to represent the national team after spending 10 years here.

She said the reason she had left Japan and her family behind was to become a professional rugby player and donning the green and gold would signify that she had achieved what she started all those years ago.

"The other reason why I'm here and doing what I'm doing is to influence the up-and-coming generation to show them what they can do,” she said.

"They see me as a teacher. They don't see me as a rugby player. But once they see me put on that jersey, they will be able to see that you can do both.

"But at the same time, I just want to give that jersey to my family who supported me for the last 12 years and I want them to frame it and put it on the wall in my house in Tokyo.”