OnlyFans star hints at Tomic split

Has the relationship between OnlyFans beauty Vanessa Sierra and tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic come to an end?

Sierra, the social media sensation, has posted some cryptic clues suggesting she has something to spill about her private life.

She wrote in her Instagram story to followers: "I've always (been) real and raw with you guys about my life, both my ups and downs despite potential judgment. And you have always been incredibly supportive and my rocks. I'll speak to you all when I'm ready."

Sierra also posted a picture with the caption: "Fool me twice" along with a broken heart emoji, to which her followers speculated that she and Tomic had parted ways.

Only recently, Sierra, 26, and Tomic, 28, looked more loved-up than ever as they enjoyed the sun in Split, Croatia.

Sierra, who is best known for posting revealing images on the adult content website, was also a few months ago flashing a diamond ring courtesy of her sporting beau.

The former Love Island star who also posts cryto advice, has hit back at trolls suggesting she is dating the former high flying tennis player for his money.

Last week, Tomic crashed out of qualifying for the French Open.

"Most people are very well aware that I make my own money. It is f---ing obvious I am not a gold digger," Sierra said.

She told 60 Minutes in April: "I won't get into exact numbers, but if I wanted to retire today I could do so comfortably. I really don't want to go into exact figures but I've earnt over $1 million."

Sierra and Tomic's relationship has rarely been far from the headlines in 2021, from her complaining about having to wash her own hair while in hotel quarantine in the lead up to the Australian Open, to Tomic revealing the Instagram bikini model is his tennis coach.

