Only option: Winternationals called off in Ipswich

AFTER a second attempt to host this year's annual Winternationals, Willowbank Raceway officials have been left with no choice but to call them off.

"The Board of Wllowbank Raceway has been constantly monitoring the current situation regarding restrictions imposed around the country as a result of the COVID-19 virus,'' the statement read.

"With the current status of border closures between Victoria, NSW and Queensland, the board has been left with no option but to cancel the 2020 Gulf Western Oils Winternationals scheduled on the weekend of 17-20 September 2020 due to a lack of ability for competitors to attend Willowbank Raceway.

"The Board is very disappointed with having to make this decision, but in order to host the truly national event, all states should be represented and this is not achievable under the current circumstances.''

The Willowbank Raceway Board has decided that any competitor entered in this year's event will be offered a transfer of their entry fee to next year's event with no price increase applied for any competitors that accept this offer.

Spectators that have purchased tickets will also be offered a transfer to next year's event with no additional price increase from this year's event.

"Importantly, both these offers will ensure that these ticket holders and competitors are locked into this year's pricing,'' the Board said.

Willowbank Raceway will be in contact with all competitors and ticket purchasers over the next three weeks to provide updated information and full details of all the options available to them including transfer, credit or a refund if requested.

On a positive note, Willowbank is planning for an event utilising our Queensland based competitors and if possible those from interstate, which will take place later this year.

This decision comes as spectators are welcome back at this weekend's Queensland Drag Racing Championships at Willowbank.

Saturday's round, featuring Supercharged Outlaws, is the first opportunity for fans to enjoy racing live since March.

Tickets can only be pre purchased through at www.willowbankraceway.com.au