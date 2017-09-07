Only one week left of kerbside collection

FREE kerbside collection organised by the council is coming to an end.

But there seems to be some confused residents with items left out on the sidewalk in suburbs where Ipswich City Council staff have already been and gone.

The council can't be faulted on its communication on this issue.

Letters were sent out to homes and the program, including dates, has been widely publicised on social media.

Individual councillors have posted on various community groups and ads were taken out in newspapers.

Yet the footpaths in some suburbs where the kerbside collection pick up date has passed are littered with hard rubbish and the piles are getting bigger as misinformed residents mislead their neighbours.

The council says it has received less than five complaints about kerbside collection, which started in July.

The program rotates through suburbs and only a handful are left.

If your suburb is not on this list and you have put items out the front to be collected, you will need to make a trip to the dump.

If you don't remove the items, you could face "compliance action", likely in the form of a fine.

"Collection trucks only attend streets in each suburb once and cannot make return trips as it would impact on the collection schedule for other properties across Ipswich," a council spokesperson said.

"Any resident who has left ineligible items for collection or placed items out after Council has collected in their street or suburb is sent a letter advising they have seven days to remove the items from the kerbside and dispose of them appropriately.

"If a resident does not remove the items, Council will undertake further steps to ensure the items are removed, which could include compliance action."

Suburbs where kerbside collection is yet to take place

Collection date: Friday, September 8

Bundamba

Churchill

Chuwar

Ebbw Vale

Ebenezer

Jeebropilly

**Items were expected to be on the footpath by Monday.

Collection date: Friday, September 15

Brookwater

Grandchester

Karrabin

Mount Forbes

Mount Mort

Springfield

Yamanto

**Items expected to be on the footpath by Monday, September 11

Kerbside collection rules