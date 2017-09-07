Only one week left of kerbside collection

FREE kerbside collection organised by the council is coming to an end.
But there seems to be some confused residents with items left out on the sidewalk in suburbs where Ipswich City Council staff have already been and gone.
The council can't be faulted on its communication on this issue.
Letters were sent out to homes and the program, including dates, has been widely publicised on social media.
Individual councillors have posted on various community groups and ads were taken out in newspapers.
Yet the footpaths in some suburbs where the kerbside collection pick up date has passed are littered with hard rubbish and the piles are getting bigger as misinformed residents mislead their neighbours.
The council says it has received less than five complaints about kerbside collection, which started in July.
The program rotates through suburbs and only a handful are left.
If your suburb is not on this list and you have put items out the front to be collected, you will need to make a trip to the dump.
If you don't remove the items, you could face "compliance action", likely in the form of a fine.
"Collection trucks only attend streets in each suburb once and cannot make return trips as it would impact on the collection schedule for other properties across Ipswich," a council spokesperson said.
Photos
"Any resident who has left ineligible items for collection or placed items out after Council has collected in their street or suburb is sent a letter advising they have seven days to remove the items from the kerbside and dispose of them appropriately.
"If a resident does not remove the items, Council will undertake further steps to ensure the items are removed, which could include compliance action."
Suburbs where kerbside collection is yet to take place
Collection date: Friday, September 8
- Bundamba
- Churchill
- Chuwar
- Ebbw Vale
- Ebenezer
- Jeebropilly
**Items were expected to be on the footpath by Monday.
Collection date: Friday, September 15
- Brookwater
- Grandchester
- Karrabin
- Mount Forbes
- Mount Mort
- Springfield
- Yamanto
**Items expected to be on the footpath by Monday, September 11
Kerbside collection rules
- Items must be no more than two cubic metres in volume (equal to one small box trailer)
- Items must be able to be easily and safely lifted by two people
- NO sharp or dangerous objects will be collected
- Keep the piles tidy on the kerb so the footpath or roadway is kept clear
- Doors must be removed from refrigerators and cupboards
- Outdoor play equipment must be dismantled
- Items must be placed on the footpath the weekend prior to the start of each suburb's collection
- Items placed on the footpath during or after the scheduled collection will not be collected
- Residents who place items on the footpath earlier than the required time frame may be requested to remove them until collection commences
- For health and safety reasons, items not properly prepared will not be collected