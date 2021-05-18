Shock claims cop cars used as ambulances

‘We have to get rid of this gender politics’: Pauline Hanson slams QLD Police

Queensland Police vehicles are being used as makeshift ambulances as a chronic shortage of paramedics puts officers and patients at risk.

And Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said it is "only luck" that someone hasn't died while being ferried to hospital in a police car.

"The Queensland Ambulance Service is in complete shambles and from a Police Point of view is at breaking point," he said.

"QAS's inability to respond to the increasing demand for their services - particularly in areas such as mental health - means that police are now often having to cover for non-existent ambulance assistance.

"QAS can often take over two hours to turn up when police require assistance with members of the public.

"It is so bad some police have called the Surf Life Saving service for assistance instead when the QAS refuses to turn up."

The Queensland Police Union claims cop cars are being used to transport patients when ambulances don’t turn up. Picture: Brendan Radke

He said police have "often" had to acts as a taxi service ferrying people to hospital because ambulances don't arrive.

"We have instances where QAS will not attend call-outs because they worry about their own safety so they request police to co-attend. Yet when police get there first, QAS simply do not bother to turn up.

"Public safety is starting to be jeopardised because police are now spending more and more of their time acting as QAS officers instead of performing policing functions.

"Police are not trained health professionals and with police now acting as QAS officers is placing further liability on police."

Mr Leavers said people should be horrified to know that members of the public, including some suffering "very serious, life threatening injuries" are being taken to hospital in the back of police cars.

"Police have no faith in QAS responding to calls for service in a timely manner," he said.

"I am so concerned that the lack of attendance at call-outs by QAS is now so critical, it is only by luck and the goodwill of police that members of the public have not yet died."

Queensland Police Union President Ian Levers.

One Gold Coast police officer, who spoke anonymously to protect their employment, said the Queensland Ambulance service was struggling to respond to calls.

The officer said police were often first on the scene to incidents where a person has injured themselves or attempted suicide.

"Police will get there first and then they'll say we've got no ambulance available," the officer said.

"Police will have to make an estimation about whether to stay and wait for one or take the person to hospital.

Over the past two weeks police have taken several patients to hospital including one person who had overdosed, the officer said.

"It's happening more and more frequently and because there's no QAS crew available they're taking police off the road," they said.

"It's getting worse and something is going to happen where someone is going to die as a result of QAS not attending or someone being transported in the back of a police car."

A QAS spokesman did not provide details about the practice, instead referring questions to Queensland Police.

"All emergency services around the state have previously and continue to work together to assist each other as required," the QAS spokesman said.

Originally published as 'Only luck someone hasn't died': Shock claims cop cars used as ambulances