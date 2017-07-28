UPDATE: Six official nominations ahead of Ipswich election

UPDATE:

PATRICIA Petersen says she lodged her formal nomination late this afternoon.

UPDATE:

GREENS Party endorsed candidate Brett Morrissey entered his formal nomination this afternoon.

EARLIER:

ONLY four people have officially nominated for the upcoming mayoral by-election.

There are only a couple of days left for anyone planning to enter the race for the city's top job to formally put their candidacy forward.

Nine people have announced their intention to run.

The four who have already nominated are; Paul Rix, Jack Paff, Peter Luxton and Peter Robinson.

Nominations close on Tuesday at noon.

The close of nominations will be followed by the ballot draw, to decide the order of names on the ballot paper.

Last elections names were drawn from an Akubra hat, but this year will be more conventional with the hat to be replaced by a ballot box.

After Tuesday, candidates will only have 18 days to convince voters they deserve to be mayor.

Election Day is August 19.

How to vote

On the day, voters will have a variety of options when it comes to casting their vote.

The system is Optional Preferential Voting.

It means voters can choose to;

Put a '1' next to the candidate of their choice

Put a '1', '2', '3' next to the three candidates of their choice

Number all the boxes in order of the voter's preference

Where to vote early

Pre-polling will open on Monday August 7 and closes on Friday August 18.

The pre-polling booths will be in Ipswich, Bundamba and Springfield

Ipswich

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich

Bundamba

Unit 1/ 14 Coal St, Bundamba

Springfield

World Knowledge Centre, 505 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central

