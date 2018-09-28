Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coles launches click and collect at Springfield. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter
Coles launches click and collect at Springfield. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter
News

Click and collect shopping now on offer at city Coles

by JULIE SANDERSON
28th Sep 2018 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Coles has launched Click&Collect; shopping at Springfield, creating three new jobs.

Residents in Springfield and neighbouring suburbs can now shop for their groceries online and collect them from a designated carpark at Coles.

Coles Springfield store manager Mark Emsley said convenience and an easy online experience high priorities for the new service.

"We know demand for online shopping in Springfield is high, particularly for families and those who lead busy lifestyles," he said.

"We're expanding our online offer to meet this demand.

"It's also fantastic that we've been able to welcome three new team members to our team as a result of Coles online launching at our store."

When ordering groceries online for Click&Collect, shoppers can select from a range of collection times.

Mr Emsley said personal shoppers would hand pack the orders.

Same day collection would be available when customers placed their order before 11am.

A recent market insights report indicated online shopping grew 14 per cent between March 2017 and March 2018 and Coles online had seen double digit growth.

click and collect coles online jobs springfield

Top Stories

    Just $1 a day for best print and online bundle

    Just $1 a day for best print and online bundle

    News WHAT can you get for $1 a day? Usually not a great deal.

    • 28th Sep 2018 10:08 AM
    Locals petition against waste-to-energy plant

    Locals petition against waste-to-energy plant

    News Local academic lodges petition objecting to the Remondis incinerator

    • 28th Sep 2018 10:02 AM
    REVEALED: The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up is here

    REVEALED: The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up is here

    News FIND out which country music superstars are heading down under.

    Three single-vehicle crashes in two hours

    Three single-vehicle crashes in two hours

    News Emergency services called to three single vehicle traffic crashes

    • 28th Sep 2018 8:33 AM

    Local Partners