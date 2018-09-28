Click and collect shopping now on offer at city Coles

Coles has launched Click&Collect; shopping at Springfield, creating three new jobs.

Residents in Springfield and neighbouring suburbs can now shop for their groceries online and collect them from a designated carpark at Coles.

Coles Springfield store manager Mark Emsley said convenience and an easy online experience high priorities for the new service.

"We know demand for online shopping in Springfield is high, particularly for families and those who lead busy lifestyles," he said.

"We're expanding our online offer to meet this demand.

"It's also fantastic that we've been able to welcome three new team members to our team as a result of Coles online launching at our store."

When ordering groceries online for Click&Collect, shoppers can select from a range of collection times.

Mr Emsley said personal shoppers would hand pack the orders.

Same day collection would be available when customers placed their order before 11am.

A recent market insights report indicated online shopping grew 14 per cent between March 2017 and March 2018 and Coles online had seen double digit growth.