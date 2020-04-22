Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

An Ipswich-based allied health business is ensuring clients stay active during Australia’s shutdown period, with a focus on those most vulnerable.

BodySmart Health is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider and works with clients with wide-ranging disabilities including autism, multiple sclerosis, acquired brain injuries, Parkinson’s and psychosocial disabilities.

Exercise physiologists create programs for clients to ensure they stay active and maintain physical health, but due to shutdown and isolation, staying active has become an increasing challenge.

“A lot of our clients with autism are used to a routine, and it’s quite a shock to them when something big changes,” BodySmart Health’s therapy co-ordinator Majella Nolan said.

“We also have clients with mental health conditions, it can be quite a lonely time for them as well.”

The organisation is now doing virtual sessions, bringing the program into people’s homes.

“We are also doing one-on-one home visits but staying out in the garden, or going to the park to maintain social distancing.”

While most Australians are aiming to stay active in isolation, Majella says for their clients, it’s a much more serious consideration.

“For a lot of our clients if they don’t stay active, other health issues can arise and it can cause further complications,” she said.

“So many of them have come so far thanks to regular sessions and to just stop, would see them back at square one again.”

For more information visit bodysmarthealth.com.au