Online game spend tips grandma over edge

A CHILD who used his grandmother's credit card to rack-up a monster $4000 bill on computer games was the trigger for her kicking both him and his dad out of her home.

When she complained to the child's dad father, who is also her son, she was abused in what became a domestic violence incident.

The man, 31, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court to face charges that he contravened a domestic violence order; and possessed drugs and drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the 63-year-old woman's son was the subject of a protection order and must be of good behaviour toward her.

On January 7, just before 6pm, the grandmother phoned police to complain that her son was abusing and intimidating her.

Sgt Caldwell said the communications officer could hear a loud disturbance occurring in the background of the call.

Officers went to her home and she told them that when her son arrived home from work she was upset after finding out the child had been using her credit card for on-line games with a $4000 bill.

"She says she was so upset that she had a few wines to calm her down,” said Sgt Caldwell.

"And wanted him and his son to leave.

"He was yelling at her, calling her an 'old f***ing ***t. I'll go kill myself,' while making a cutting motion across his throat.

"She felt fearful because of his size, his drug use and erratic behaviours.”

Sgt Caldwell said the man said his mother "started on him as she was upset and had been drinking, saying the child was stealing from her”.

The man said he was sick of her drinking and admitted to smoking drugs in his bedroom before the incident.

And police found 2.41 grams of marijuana in his room.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked why he was living at his mother's house when he had previously been granted bail to live elsewhere.

The case has been adjourned to a later date.