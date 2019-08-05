Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An online fundraiser has been set up for Sophie Smith, 11, who died last week.
An online fundraiser has been set up for Sophie Smith, 11, who died last week.
Health

Online fundraiser set up for ‘little angel’

by Danielle Buckley
5th Aug 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN online fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a "bright and bubbly" young girl who died last week.

Sophie Smith, who was just 11, is believed to have succumbed to illness in her Mt Cotton home last Thursday night.

This morning her mother Nicole Smith remained in hospital in a stable condition with unspecified injuries.

Sophie, 11, and her mum Nicole Smith were inseparable according to family friends.
Sophie, 11, and her mum Nicole Smith were inseparable according to family friends.

Family friend Felicia Baker set up the GoFundMe page for the family, which has already rallied almost $7000, to help cover Sophie's funeral costs.

"Sophie was a beautiful, gentle, kind soul and very much loved," Ms Baker wrote on the page.

Sophie Smith, 11, was described as bright and bubbly. Picture: Facebook
Sophie Smith, 11, was described as bright and bubbly. Picture: Facebook

"At only 11 years old, heaven has gained an angel. She was bright and bubbly, loved her family and adored her dog Daisy."

While funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, Ms Baker said they were hoping to raise $10,000 as quickly as possible so the funds are on hand when that time comes.

 

"Mum is still in hospital, dad is of course filled with shock and grief," Ms Baker wrote on the page.

"We are close friends of the family and wanted to do something to help alleviate the financial burden."

On Friday, Cleveland Detective Inspector Owen Elloy said Sophie's death was not being treated as suspicious or as a result of misadventure and police were preparing a brief of evidence for the coroner.

To donate to the Smith Family, visit the GoFundMe page.

More Stories

gofundme illness mount cotton online fundraiser sophie smith

Top Stories

    How Lucy's sporting versatility helps Jets target top spot

    premium_icon How Lucy's sporting versatility helps Jets target top spot

    News When she works most weekends, Jets attacking weapon Lucy Benjamin has to perform some juggling acts to pursue her Sapphire Series commitments this season.

    • 5th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
    Transport boss misappropriated $575k from business

    premium_icon Transport boss misappropriated $575k from business

    Business Edward Harold Pye guilty of $575,000 transport business rip-off

    • 5th Aug 2019 12:29 PM
    Education minister breaks silence on Ripley school concerns

    premium_icon Education minister breaks silence on Ripley school concerns

    Education Grace Grace has responded to the community divided by the catchment

    • 5th Aug 2019 11:58 AM
    One thing new Ipswich councillors must do well to succeed

    premium_icon One thing new Ipswich councillors must do well to succeed

    Opinion All residents are after is some old-fashioned service.