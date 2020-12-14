Online fraudster tells cops: ‘Come and find me’

A MECHANIC who sold an engine online but did not send the machinery, has been ordered to pay his victim $1,800 in compensation.

The rip-off by business owner Ryan Ward was exposed when the interstate buyer complained to police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that when police contacted Ward via phone, he laughed at them, telling the officers: “F**k off. Come and find me”.

Find him they did.

When arrested, Ward was located in bushland; disorientated, using a stolen car with false rego plates made from paper.

Ward appeared via video-link on Monday before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence.

Ryan Daniel Ward, 30, from Hillcrest, pleaded guilty to nine charges including fraud on July 23; driving when disqualified on August 6; drink driving when disqualified; driving UIL; driving when disqualified by court order; registration plate offence on October 30; unlawful use of a motor vehicle on October 30; and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the fraud occurred in July when Ward listed a Mazda BT-50 engine and gearbox for sale on eBay.

He was contacted by a buyer from NSW who purchased the engine for $1800.

He deposited $1800 into Ward’s bank account and also paid $180 to a freight company to transport the engine.

Ward was meant to drop the engine to the freight company but he never did.

Sgt Dick said the buyer contacted Ward to ask why he had not delivered the engine.

Ward stopped responding to his calls.

“Numerous attempts were made to locate him. Police phoned him and he told the police to f*** off. And to come and find him,” Sgt Dick said.

Ward was charged on August 6 with drink driving when unlicensed (0.027); and driving when court disqualified.

Sgt Dick said police came across him at Wulkuraka driving a silver Nissan ute.

He was already disqualified for two years until June 2022.

Then on October 30 Ward came to police attention again when he was reported acting suspiciously at Karrabin.

Sgt Dick said police found him in bushland near a white Mitsubishi Lancer that had become stuck.

The court heard Ward was confused and disorientated, and syringes were found inside the car.

He was taken to hospital and admitted using amphetamine and speed.

Registration plates on the Lancer were made from paper and laminated, and its engine VIN was scratched off.

The Lancer was identified as being stolen on October 19.

Legal Aid lawyer Leah Scott said Ward was a business owner who earned $80,000 last year and who would pay the $1800 restitution when released from jail and back working.

Ms Scott said that while Ward was in custody in September his mother died and he was unable to attend her funeral.

She sought for his immediate parole eligibility, or a suspended sentence.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Ward’s history was not something to be proud of – “you have certainly got yourself into something of a pickle here”.

Ward was sentenced to a six-month jail term with immediate eligibility to begin applying for parole.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and nine months, and ordered to pay $1800 restitution.