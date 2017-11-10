Online auctions are hot property for web bidders

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

LOCKYER Valley business owner Rob Meharg is adapting years of knowledge and experience in selling trucks to a very different industry.

It was following the success of online auctions conducted through Forest Hill new and used truck and machinery business Western Traders 87 that Mr Meharg recently launched RealtyAuctions.com.au; a completely separate business that hosts online property auctions.

Mr Meharg said he fielded requests from sellers to auction off Lockyer Valley properties after they noticed how effective the truck auctions had been.

An online property auction website has been created by Forest Hill business man Rob Meharg (right) of realtyauctions.com.au and real estate agents Noel Thornberry (left) of Gatton and Laidley Real Estate and Leanne Jones of Lockyer Valley Real Estate and James Deck of 1300 Web Pro. David Nielsen

He believes this is possibly the first time an online, timed real estate auction site has been launched in Australia.

"The concept of online real estate bidding is really unique," he said.

"No longer will buyers miss out on being a part of an auction because they're not able to be at the property on the day.

"Having the auction online, similar to an eBay auction, means properties will have the bidding competition it needs to sell either at or post auction."

The online auction site will work with real estate agents to provide leads on properties that don't sell at auction.

All the bidder and follower details are provided to the real estate agent after the auction, allowing the agent to negotiate further.

Realty Auctions will charge a fee of $2500 but only if the property is ultimately sold as a result of one of the leads provided.

Lockyer Valley Real Estate manager Leanne Jones said the auction site suited her portfolio of mainly investment properties, because owners were often reluctant to outlay too much for marketing.

"My owners aren't actively selling their properties, but if I find a buyer they might sell.

"Because it's a no sell, no fee scenario, it's a real bonus for me. I've given him four or five properties from owners who said they would give it a go.

"On-site auctions don't really work in the Lockyer Valley like they do in a place like the Gold Coast. People are a bit lazy now and they want to do it all on the computer.

"I think this is going to move properties that wouldn't have gone anywhere before."

Rather than posing a threat, Mr Meharg said the auction site would help local agents build up contacts and expose properties to a national market of potential buyers.

Each auction is supported by Facebook and Google Display advertising.

"We are not agents and are not looking at taking their properties from them so to speak. We simply provide the auction platform and auction event marketing," Mr Meharg said.

"To be clear, we only charge if we provide a lead to the agent that ends in settlement, or if a property is removed in the six-week marketing and bidding period. This means if the home owner does not sell, it hasn't cost them anything. Or of course if the property meets reserve."

Thirteen properties listed by three different agents will go live for auction on Monday, December 4, in what will be the site's first big test.