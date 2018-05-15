One-eyed koala released back into wild

Sheree the one-eyes koala was released back into bushland at Peak Crossing on Friday.

SHEREE the one-eyed koala is back in her home habitat at Peak Crossing, southwest of Springfield, after a short stay at Australia Zoo where she was treated for a severe eye infection.

The young female koala was found by researchers in a park opposite Peak Crossing State School and was released back to her habitat on Friday.

The research program was being conducted by Queensland Trust for Nature (QTFN) and the University of Queensland's Koala Ecology Group investigating how koalas move through koala habitat in the area.

It is funded by Ipswich-based resource company New Hope Group and the Scenic Rim Regional Council.

QTFN Ecologist Felicity Shapland said Sheree was found with only one eye, which was severely damaged by a chlamydia infection.

"When researchers found Sheree two months ago, her remaining eye was in really bad shape and we knew she needed treatment to save her eyesight," Ms Shapland said.

"The veterinarians at Australia Zoo kindly offered to treat Sheree so we could release her back here into her home habitat at Peak Crossing."

The koala research program uses GPS collars to monitor the movements of the local koala population over a period of several months.

Data collected during the research program will be used to inform future tree planting efforts aimed at improving the local koala habitat.