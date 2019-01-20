One year on, same-sex couples tie the knot in Ipswich

IN ONE year 32 same-sex couples have married in Ipswich, as more than 1300 tie the knot across Queensland.

Same-sex marriage ceremonies were made legal on January 9, 2018.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said 1330 same-sex marriages had been registered in Queensland since January 9.

Marriage celebrants from the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages wed 199 couples, while other celebrants conducted 1074 ceremonies.

On top of this, 47 couples were married at courthouses and 10 had church weddings.

"Registry data shows that the majority of same-sex marriages have occurred in larger population areas such as Brisbane (460), the Gold Coast (159), Sunshine Coast (123) and Moreton Bay (84) regions, but there have been weddings across the state since the laws came into effect."