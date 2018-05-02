Menu
Mayor's shock resignation
One year later: When Pisasale resigned in those red PJs

Helen Spelitis
by
6th Jun 2018 10:03 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM

IT'S been exactly one year since embattled former mayor Paul Pisasale sensationally resigned from his position as Ipswich's mayor.

On June 6, 2016, Mr Pisasale confronted a large media pack wearing his red PJ pants and socks, from a small room inside the city's private hospital.

Declining health, related to his multiple sclerosis, was cited as the reason for his shock resignation but less than two weeks later Mr Pisasale was charged by the corruption watchdog.

It was then revealed the Crime and Corruption Commission had raided Mr Pisasale's house on June 5 - the day before his resignation was announced.

Later, it emerged Mr Pisasale was stopped at Melbourne airport in May carrying $50,000 in cash.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor. David Nielsen

That cash is now at the centre of a court case against Mr Pisasale's lawyer Sam Di Carlo, who has been charged with money laundering.

In the months following Mr Pisasale's resignation, a host of Ipswich personalities have been charged with various offences from official corruption and misconduct in public office, to extortion, perjury and possession of explosives.

Mr Pisasale was elected mayor of Ipswich City Council in 2004.

He was considered the most popular mayor in Queensland and beloved by many Ipswich residents.

His replacement, Andrew Antoniolli, has also been charged by the CCC and is now suspended.

All charged have indicated they intend to defend the allegations.

In the time between when Mr Pisasale resigned, to when he was charged, a number of Ipswich leaders expressed distress at losing such a colourful leader.

Among them was Ipswich businessman and real estate guru Garth Llewellyn who said Mr Pisasale was a one-of-a-kind character who "put Ipswich on the map".

Meanwhile, Ipswich residents are still waiting to find out if Ipswich's elected officials will be dismissed.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will make a decision before June 21.

ccc council ipswich ipswich city council paul pisasale
Ipswich Queensland Times

