One year in Ipswich business: what's changed

BUILD it and the will come - and they did.

They were wearing cow boy boots and riding bulls, patiently queuing to be let into the newest nightclub in Ipswich, ordering a coffee or lunch and picking up a new boutique outfit.

A year ago, the latest small business owner to give the top of town a chance, Jo Hart, said 'build it and they will come".

Well Jo, you were right.

Only months after Ms Hart opened speciality clothing boutique Oh! Jo Jo on Brisbane St on December 31, party businessmen saw potential in the old Hotel Metropole building up the road, moved in Ranga the bucking bull and Johnny Ringo's Ipswich made it's debut.

Plans were revealed in August to open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in Ipswich and country music lovers went nuts when it finally opened in October.

Owner Brett Ringo said Ipswich party-goers had made Ranga feel very welcome.

"We brought the Brisbane Johnny Ringo's culture to Ipswich and people have just taken that by the reins, everyone seems to be having fun and enjoying themselves," he said.

"Next year our main focus will be the nightclub, the renovations on the space upstairs are done and we plan to open in February."

The same Friday night Johnny Ringo's opened was supposed to be shared with Switch Nightclub's grand opening but the renovations were more extensive then owner Andre Samra expected.

After a short delay, Switch opened in the old Cocktails venue later the same month with schmick new vibe, bottle service and new ladies loos.