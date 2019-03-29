One year out from council election, Chemello sets priorities

ONE year out from one of the most significant Ipswich City Council elections in recent memory, administrator Greg Chemello has issued his plan for the next 365 days.

On March 28, 2020, Ipswich residents will vote on the return of councillors.

How many there are and what area they will represent remains a mystery while the council reviews internal boundaries.

Since he was appointed in August, Mr Chemello said he had substantially restored "rational and transparent governance arrangements in council".

He said a key achievement was reviewing Ipswich City Properties and its financials, starting the wind-up of the company and bringing the CBD redevelopment back into council.

"A clear focus for the organisation is seeing this project through to completion ASAP," he said.

Mr Chemello is confident the organisation was "absolutely" in a much better shape than it was when he arrived.

"While there is much work still to be done over the next 12 months, council is already in a much better place, and under the guidance of new CEO David Farmer I know council will continue to move towards that goal of becoming an exemplar from which other councils will yearn to learn and strive to emulate," he said.

"We're in a much stronger position and I'm incredibly grateful to our officers who have worked so very hard to help us to achieve our collective goals."

He said going forward supporting the council's executives as they oversee the implementation of its transformation projects was a focus.

"Preparing council for return to elected representation, which is also one of council's Transformation Projects and will be a major focus for council and the community.

Mr Chemello said ensuring the Ipswich Central redevelopment was delivered was another priority.