Johnnie Walker spent months in hospital and still has not regained use of his left arm.

It's been one year since Johnnie Walker was mown down by a vehicle - and still he has no answers.

Mr Walker, 64, was hit in Bahrs Scrub as he walked home from preaching at a church on December 14 last year.

He spent three months recovering in hospital with broken ribs, severe bruising and needed several blood transfusions.

He never regained the use of his left arm.

Despite a significant and protracted investigation, police still don't know who is responsible.

Mr Walker was hit about 7.40pm on Wuraga Rd, near Prangley Rd, at Bahrs Scrub.

Today, investigators have renewed their appeal for help to find the driver involved.

"Twelve months on, we are still determined to find the person responsible and finally bring closure for Johnnie who has endured months of recovery from injuries sustained," Springwood acting sergeant Cathy Brown said.

Police believe a white Ford Ranger or Mazda cab-chassis utility with damage to the passenger side mirror might hold the key to identifying the driver.

"Someone out there knows something, and we are appealing to them to come forward, no matter how small they may think the information is," act sgt Brown said.

They have urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact police.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.