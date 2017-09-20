29°
One Nation charging $995 for dinner with Pauline Hanson

One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Queensland leader Steve Dickson.
One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Queensland leader Steve Dickson. Patrick Woods
by Trenton Akers & Jessica Marszalek, The Courier-Mail

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has pleaded ignorance over her party fundraiser in Brisbane today, saying she was just invited by her head office.

The $995 price tag for the event at Brisbane's Paddington Tavern raised eyebrows by coming just under the state's electoral laws that require any donation over $1000 to be declared.

Despite Ms Hanson originally saying the event was organised by her head office, she later hailed it as a good chance for people to meet her and state party leader Steve Dickson, along with fellow Senator Malcolm Roberts.

"It will give people an opportunity to actually spend some time with us and talk with us because people are very interested in One Nation and where we are headed because people are fed up with the major political parties," she said.

