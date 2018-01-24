People can’t eat without their phones, study

Can you eat a meal without looking at your phone? Picture: Supplied

IN THIS tech-dependent world, people can't even eat a meal without having their smartphone nearby, a new study has revealed.

Among 2000 people surveyed by SWNS news service, one in three admitted they are distracted when eating and 29 per cent said their phone accompanies every meal they eat, according to Fox News.

The US study was commissioned by Nutrisystem, the weight loss company, which also found that 72 per cent of those surveyed watch television while eating.

When asked what makes eating more enjoyable, those surveyed said watching TV rather than conversation with friends and family.

"Early research has shown that taking a mindful approach to eating may help you lose weight and consume fewer calories and fat," said Courtney McCormick, a corporate dietitian at Nutrisystem.

Thirty-four per cent of Americans also said they eat so fast in front of the TV or while on their phone or tablet that they can't believe how quickly they've devoured their food.

"What we're eating, how much, and how often - those are the things we think about when we're trying to lose weight. The part we probably focus less on, however, is how we eat. And that is just as important. And it starts with putting down the phone and turning off the TV."

Portion control was also measured, with 57 per cent saying they have a difficult time controlling how much they eat.

Ms McCormick added that "American's portions have become so big. And because people are used to eating out, they consider portions at restaurants to be the correct size, when they're often four times as large.

"Learning portion control is key to weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight," she said.

In Australia, six million Aussies over the age of 18 are considered overweight or obese - that's more than one third of the adult population.

This story first appeared on Fox News.