One thing new Ipswich councillors must do well to succeed

ONE THING has become apparent after speaking to a number of different people over the past few months.

Despite all the general disillusionment that has come in the wake of the dismissal of our former city councillors, and the serious criminal charges being laid against two of our former mayors, there are some things about the operation of the Ipswich City Council that many people don't want to change.

Far from being an attempt at apologising for or endorsing those former councillors who have been sacked and/or, are considering having another tilt next year, this column serves more as a guide to those prospective councillors before they start campaigning for the 2020 local election.

Our old council boundary system may have changed, but many people who I have spoken to will still expect whoever their new councillor is to know the area well, and to act as an advocate and intermediary for those people who feel they are not being heard when they have a problem.

There have been several situations recently where residents have told me that they feel like without local councillors in place, they have no voice when it comes to dealing with bureaucracy, and are simply being fobbed off.

Andrew Korner

Deputy editor