One stop training shop

IF YOU'VE always dreamed of restoring your own car, making your own furniture or getting a bit more tech savvy, Springfield Tech Centre have just what you are looking for.

A part-time training company for adults, Springfield Tech Centre offers flexible training in a number of areas from MIG and TIG welding, machining, cyber safety, computing and metal shaping.

Based on the American TechShop concept, courses typically run between four to eight hours on a Saturday and according to Training Coordinator Michael Crawford, are some of the only courses of their kind offered both locally and interstate.

"There are not a lot of courses of this type around any more as our courses are quite labour intensive and a lot of the things we teach are no longer taught elsewhere,” Mr Crawford said.

"With the car restoration course we've got running this weekend, we're one of only a few who do it in Australia and probably one of the only ones who do it hands on, so we have people coming from all over the country to do it.

"The skills that we teach are skills that people can take away and work on their own stuff at home because they can't afford to be paying other people to do it.”

The centre's newest course, Cyber Safety will kick off in two segments next month, with one targeted at parents keeping their kids safe online and the other for small business owners looking to keep their computer and online activity safe from hackers.

For more information or to register for a course visit www.springfieldtechcentre.com.au or contact Dean at info@springfieldtechcentre.com.au or 0434397861 after 3pm.