City's one-stop shop for those in need

CENTACARE has opened its first new concept of a one-stop shop in Ipswich.

The official opening took place on October 27 at the new centre, 17 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights.

Although Centacare has supported people in Ipswich over many years, this is a major investment into care for the city.

People can access information on disability, the National Disability Insurance Scheme, aged care, child care and pastoral care all under one roof.

"It's great to increase our presence within the Ipswich area, a very proud city. Our investment of opening the first Centacare shop in the city is testament to that," Peter Selwood executive director of Centacare said.

The newly-refurbished shop is itself an icon. Fondly referred to as the "old butchers", it has been given a major makeover to be the new home of Centacare for Ipswich.

The official opening was undertaken by Deputy Mayor Cr Wayne Wendt and the Archbishop of Brisbane. The event was supported by a number of local community members and support agencies who attended.

"We have had fantastic feedback and support from the local community," Mr Selwood said.

Centacare, an agency of the Catholic Church, provides services for the entire community.

Services are offered regardless of religion, circumstance, ethnicity, economic situation, age, gender or ability.

Centacare is designed to provide high quality care services to support people, strengthen families and build communities in the spirit of the Gospel.

The NDIS was launched in July this year and Centacare is a major agency providing care and support.

Centacare has a proven track record in their excellent delivery of services.

NDIS gives greater control to the individual and is about enhancing a person's life.

"We have over 60 years' experience of providing help and creating hope for over 160,000 people within southeast Queensland every year.

"Centacare provides disability support and has been partnering with people to help them become NDIS ready and deliver the best outcome for the client's individual needs."

People seeking more information can call 1300 236 822 or visit the Eastern Heights shop Monday to Friday between 8.30am to 4.30 pm.