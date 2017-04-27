Former DV victim and lawyer helping Springfield women

FINDING a way out of domestic violence is one of the most difficult aspects to breaking the domestic violence cycle.

Springfield's VM Family Law Group principal, Kath Manby knows the feeling all too well having experienced first-hand the challenges of leaving an abusive partner and the lack of support available during that process.

The only law firm of its kind in the area, VM Family Law Group offers victims of family and domestic violence a one-stop holistic service to help clients with all aspects of breaking the cycle of domestic violence for good and to help get them back on the road to recovery.

"I've got a real strong passion for working in domestic violence because of my own journey and will hopefully one day finally change the world with it," Ms Manby said.

"The aim when we set the firm up a year ago was to have a bit of a one-stop shop, so people who were in a domestic violence relationship could come to me and I could get them a protection order, help sort out the kids issues, get property settlement and do new wills for them.

"That way they only had to come to one place rather than having to relay the story over and over again.

"I've also got an online meeting room for people who are being stalked or followed and can't get out of the house, so they can still get access to legal advice."

Springfield VM Family Law Group Principal, Kath Manby, helping victims of domestic violence with their journey to recovery. Portrait Store

An Augustine Heights resident of six years, Mrs Manby's previous work had her based in Brisbane City and Ipswich, but she admitted she preferred to work locally.

"No-one talks about it but there's a huge amount of domestic violence in Springfield and a lot of lawyers don't want to deal with it because they don't get paid enough for legal aid work, Mrs Manby said.

"I will do pro-bono work because I really want to make it accessible to people, so if someone comes to me and they have no money I am happy to help because I'm the only one in the area doing it.

"It's not a certain demographic either, domestic violence doesn't discriminate, so it could be anybody.

"I think the people who come from a higher socio-economic group hide it better and it tends to be more the emotional, psychological stuff rather than the physical which is often harder to identify and harder to prove as well."

Statistics show the combined health, administration and social welfare costs of violence against women will cost $21.7 billion a year, with projections suggesting that if no further action is taken to prevent violence against women, costs will accumulate to $323.4 billion over a thirty-year period from 2014-15 to 2044-45.

Need help? Call DV Connect anytime;