One-stop shop for cancer treatment open to all

IT MAY be based within Mater Private Hospital, but the Radiation Oncology Centres (ROC) Springfield is in fact open to both public and private patients.

The clinic recently celebrated treating its 500th patient as well as its second birthday and is the only radiation therapy clinic in the Greater Springfield and Ipswich area.

ROC Springfield site manager Joshua Runham said while they were proud of what the clinic had achieved, he felt there was still a misconception that their services were purely for private health patients.

"ROC Springfield sees both public and private patients, so private health insurance is not required,” Mr Runham said.

"All radiation therapy treatments, including the fees charged by our radiation oncologists are covered under Medicare, with 80 to 90 per cent of treatment costs reimbursed.

"Our administration team meet with our patients on their first appointment to discuss any out-of-pocket expenses and ensure their care is both exceptional and affordable. Our service is for all residents in the Springfield and Ipswich community.”

Mr Runham said because of this lack of awareness patients were often travelling to Brisbane for treatment when they could be treated somewhere closer to home.

He said the clinic also offered a range of relevant health services to cancer patients in addition to the radiation therapy which made for a more convenient and time efficient visit.

"Before ROC was built, there were no local radiation therapy services, so we want the local community and our referrers to know that patients no longer need to travel and can now receive their treatment right here in Springfield,” Mr Runham said.

"Our state-of-the-art facilities provide advanced radiation therapy treatment and techniques in a comfortable environment for patients and their loved ones.

"There are also plenty of on-site free parking and we provide a holistic approach to care with no wait list and access to allied health services such as physiotherapy and psychology to further provide the best possible care to the community.”

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick visited the site last week to mark the clinic's 500th treatment of a patient and said he was very impressed by the cutting edge technology available.

"Having a world class oncology clinic right here in Springfield means locals don't need to travel into the city for treatment,” Mr Dick said.

"In such a fast growing area like Greater Springfield the Mater Oncology Clinic is a critical service providing lifesaving treatment for local residents not only in Springfield, but throughout Ipswich as well.”

ROC Springfield has provided more than 11,000 radiation treatment sessions to over 550 patients since November 2015.

This has saved, on average, 500 trips per month into the metro area for people living in the Ipswich region who require radiation therapy treatment.