An accident has occurred on the corner of Zeller and Price Sts, Chinchilla. Brooke Duncan

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a car crash on the corner of Price and Zeller Sts.

The incident occurred just after 6.30pm, when police allege the driver of a silver SUV failed to give way.

The SUV was travelling north on Price Street when it crashed into a red utility heading east on Zeller St, according to police.

The driver of the utility was unharmed, but the driver of the SUV was transported to Chinchilla Hospital via ambulance for observation.