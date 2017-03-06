One punch killer facing lengthy jail term

THE man convicted of a fatal assault on Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede is facing the prospect of life in jail today.

Ariik Mayot, 20, has admitted to the unprovoked attack at Goodna in June 2015, which killed Mr Ede, who was 56 at the time.

Mayot is the first person in Queensland to be convicted of the new offence of unlawful striking causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of life in jail.

He pleaded guilty in December last year and will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court today.

Members of Mr Ede's family will be present in the courtroom.