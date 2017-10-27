One punch horror: 'He could have died'

Mr Volke was left with massive bruises after the assault.

HAVING an afternoon beer at his local pub could have been the last thing John Volke ever did.

A brief confrontation at the Dugandan Hotel was all the warning he had before a man he knew punched him in the face, knocking his beer and him to the ground.

He's making a slow recovery but Mr Volke, 49, believes if the circumstances had been different he could have been killed in the one-punch attack.

He and his wife, Sharon Volke, count themselves lucky Mr Volke was not more seriously injured and want to use his experience to remind others of the risks of one-punch attacks.

Mrs Volke said her husband was still recovering emotionally from the attack and was often reminded of the afternoon he was punched in the face.

"It's a small town and when you go out you run across them, they go to the same pub. John was lucky he never fell over and hit his head. He could have died," she said.

"He started walking home - he could have fallen over in the gutter, had a brain bleed and died.

"That's why we pursued it. Every time you see them, it's fresh in your mind again.

Mr Volke said he was constantly "watching his back".

"All different kinds of rumours go around and they all come back to me. I think if I didn't press charges we wouldn't be facing these sorts of things now, but he did the wrong thing so I had to," he said.

He said the attack happened on a quiet Saturday afternoon at the "Dugy" - the Dugandan Pub.

"I ducked around to help a mate up the road fixing the shed and after that we all headed down to the Dugy to have a beer," he said.

"I was about to leave and he tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'John, can you come outside? I want to talk to you'. I wasn't expecting anything, we had no problems.

"I sat on one of the bar stools and he told me we had an issue. My head was going a hundred miles an hour and I was thinking about what I had said or what I had done to offend him.

"He called me a liar and went whack, straight up and punched me in the face."

Mr Volke felt the full force of the blow.

"He hit me fair in the face. It was full on. It nearly knocked me out," he said.

"He had a hold of my shirt and my impulse was to push him. He dragged me down the stairs and someone came and intervened.

"I was thinking where did this all come from. I don't go out as often as I used to. I have been receiving treatment for it."

Cody Andrew Marschke, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident.

He was fined $750 with no conviction recorded.