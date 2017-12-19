The one phrase to stop you leaving your baby in a hot car

EVERY year in Australia, over 5000 children are rescued after being left unattended in a car. Remember your 'TAIL' so it doesn't happen to you.

Across the loud speaker in the supermarket came this: "A sleeping baby has been left in the cereal aisle." I was at the checkout with a fractious toddler and a basket, so barely noticed the announcement.

Until I realised that it was MY sleeping baby in the cereal aisle. Another colleague recalls a similar incident - except she made it all the way back to her car with her toddler and shopping, but no baby.

Her baby was left in the fruit and veg aisle. She only remembered when saw the capsule in her car.

When a baby dies as a result of being left in a hot car, it is a terrible, terrible tragedy. And while every circumstance is different, it's important to know that even good parents can become distracted and forget their child.

It seems unthinkable, but every year in Australia, over 5000 children are rescued after being left unattended in a car.

Now there is a simple word to remember, to try and avoid that situation happening to you.

Remembering this simple word and what it stands for can make all the difference this summer - it's a helpful tip for all sleep deprived and stressed parents.

T-TEACH. Tell your children that cars are not the place to play or to be used as a hiding place.

A-ALERT. Always stay alert, especially when your routine changes, like when you take a new route. And avoid distractions like mobile phones.

I-INSPECT. Always inspect your car before leaving it - check the back seat and the boot.

L-LOCK. Be sure to lock your car doors when no one is in it and keep the keys out of the reach of children.

Kidsafe Victoria CEO Erica Edmonds asks for people to cut parents some slack and understand how it could happen.

"Most often it's around things like [people] being exhausted, a change in routine," she told the ABC. "Since baby capsules were designed for safety reasons to face away from the driver the child is no longer visible to the driver, and if they're asleep and you can't hear them, that people do forget.

"With a lack of sleep and a whole lot of different other reasons... those things lead to people to simply forget they have baby with them.

"People do go, 'how on earth can that happen'... and therefore they don't necessarily think they will do it or that will happen to them but unfortunately it does.

"We're human, we all have failings and sometimes this does happen."

Let's share the dangers again

On a 30-degree day, the temperature inside a closed car can reach 70 degrees.

Heatstroke occurs when the body's core temperature exceeds 40 degrees celsius. 41.7 degrees is considered lethal. In as little as four and a half minutes, you're into the danger zone. The really serious danger zone.

Leaving the windows down slightly has little effect on the inside car temperature. Tests conducted by RACQ have shown that when car windows are left open by 10cm, the inside temperature is only 5 degrees cooler than with the windows closed.

Young children are more sensitive to heat than older children or adults as their body temperature can rise three to five times faster. This puts them at greater risk of heatstroke and other health risks as their body temperature reaches dangerous levels much sooner.