One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich
ONE person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Ipswich this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Brightview and Village rds at Lockrose, near Gatton, at about 8.30am.
The occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicles.
They were assessed at the scene by paramedics and one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.