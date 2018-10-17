One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich

ONE person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Ipswich this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Brightview and Village rds at Lockrose, near Gatton, at about 8.30am.

#Update - one patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after an earlier crash in #Lockrose. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 16, 2018

The occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicles.

They were assessed at the scene by paramedics and one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.