One person was hospitalised, another two assessed in incidents overnight. Matthew Deans

ONE patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash on Edwards and Raceview streets at 9.21pm last night.

While this morning, paramedics are assessing two patients following a two-vehicle crash on Wacol Station Rd at 6am.