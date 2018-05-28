Menu
Three car crash, roll-over lands one in hospital

Emma Clarke
by
28th May 2018 5:36 AM

A PERSON has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in which one car rolled at One Mile overnight. 

Emergency services were called to Lobb St just before 9pm following reports three cars had crashed. 

Paramedics assessed three people on scene and one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries. 

ipswich one mile qas qps roll-over traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

