Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.
The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.
Breaking

One person dead in fiery Bruce Highway crash

Tara Miko
by
6th Apr 2020 7:41 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has died in a fiery head-on crash that has closed the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash near The Leap where two vehicles collided about 6.10pm.

A fire broke out in one of the vehicles as a result of the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.

Three people travelling in one of the vehicles were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions.

Among them were two women, aged 17 and 20, who were able to get out of the vehicle at the scene.

They were assessed by Queensland Ambulance paramedics for non-significant injuries, a spokesman said.

A man was initially trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

He suffered some trauma and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bruce highway fatal car crash mackay mackay police qld the leap
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        premium_icon Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        News The inspirational officer who almost died when he was hit by a stolen vehicle returned to police work today - only 18 months after being in an induced coma.

        CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        premium_icon CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        News No additional cases have been confirmed for the West Moreton region today.

        CORONAVIRUS: Hospital increases capacity of ED

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Hospital increases capacity of ED

        Health The health service is seeing a high number of presentations.

        Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        premium_icon Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        News Puppy classes transition to online during health crisis