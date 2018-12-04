Menu
One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

4th Dec 2018 8:16 AM
A PERSON has died after fire engulfed their tent in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a tent fire in Geelong, in Victoria, shortly before 2am.

Firefighters extinguished blaze at the Breakwater Road camping grounds and discovered the body inside.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Police have blocked off a section of a camping ground and have erected an emergency tent over the fire site.

Police are still to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

