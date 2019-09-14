Menu
QAS were called to a serious traffic crash this morning.
News

One person dead after car and cyclist collision

Eden Boyd
14th Sep 2019 10:18 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
UPDATE 11.40am:

 

ONE person has died after a serious traffic crash involving a car and a cyclist on Steve Irwin Way this morning.

All roads have now been opened.

More to come.

 

EARLIER:

 

A SERIOUS traffic crash involving two cyclists and a car has occurred near the Big Kart Track this morning.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said they attended the scene with the Queensland Ambulance Service just after 8.30am on Steve Irwin Way.

Roads are closed between Connection Rd, Glenview and Old Caloundra Road, Lansborough. Police are on scene and are diverting traffic.

More to come.

