One person critical after serious highway crash

PARAMEDICS including Critical Care, are on scene for a serious traffic crash on the Cunningham Hwy and Caswells Lane reported at 12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition.

"We're definitely on scene, reported to be a two-vehicle crash on Cunningham Hwy, near Caswell's lane right on 12pm," they said.

"We have four vehicles out there assessing two people, one in a critical condition, the other believed to be minor injuries but that's not confirmed.

"No age or gender confirmed at this stage."

More to come.