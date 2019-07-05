One person critical after serious highway crash
PARAMEDICS including Critical Care, are on scene for a serious traffic crash on the Cunningham Hwy and Caswells Lane reported at 12pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition.
"We're definitely on scene, reported to be a two-vehicle crash on Cunningham Hwy, near Caswell's lane right on 12pm," they said.
"We have four vehicles out there assessing two people, one in a critical condition, the other believed to be minor injuries but that's not confirmed.
"No age or gender confirmed at this stage."
More to come.