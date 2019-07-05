Menu
One person critical after serious highway crash

Navarone Farrell
by
5th Jul 2019 12:36 PM
PARAMEDICS including Critical Care, are on scene for a serious traffic crash on the Cunningham Hwy and Caswells Lane reported at 12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition.

"We're definitely on scene, reported to be a two-vehicle crash on Cunningham Hwy, near Caswell's lane right on 12pm," they said.

"We have four vehicles out there assessing two people, one in a critical condition, the other believed to be minor injuries but that's not confirmed.

"No age or gender confirmed at this stage."

More to come.

accident crash cunningham hwy queensland ambulance service
Ipswich Queensland Times

