Gladstone QAS officers are currently en route to the scene of a motorcycle incident in Byellee.

UPDATE (12.45pm): A single QAS crew attended the scene of a motorcycle crash on Megan Road in Byelee this morning.

Paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital.

INITIAL (11.54am): GLADSTONE paramedics are on their way to a motorcycle crash in Byellee.

The crash was reported at approximately 11.40am, however, paramedics are not on scene.

It is believed the rider has sustained a broken ankle.