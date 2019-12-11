‘One of the most horrific cheap shots ever’

A COLLEGE basketball player has been suspended for the remainder of the year after delivering a sickening cheap shot during a game.

Isaiah Hill from St Leo University was captured on film delivering the horrific blow to unsuspecting opponent Nick Smith from Nova Southeastern University.

Footage from the game shows Hill deliver the hit to Smith despite being unprovoked or any jostling occurring in the lead-up.

The incident happened right in front of an official, who somehow missed it all and allowed the play to unfold despite Smith falling to the floor clutching his head in agony.

After the video began circulating around social media, the school reacted and handed down a punishment to Hill.

It’s NCAA Div. 2 game in Florida. But I bring it up because it’s surreal & former WPIAL standout Nick Smith is on the end of one of the most horrific cheap shots you’ll ever see. Also surreal official standing right next to it & nothing happens to this Saint Leo’s U. player. pic.twitter.com/Tv1ygleVOO — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) December 8, 2019

"Isaiah's conduct on the court is not an accurate representation of Saint Leo's core values. Saint Leo University holds its students to high standards of moral and ethical conduct as a reflection of Benedictine values. Upon review of Isaiah's actions this past Saturday, he will not represent Saint Leo University in competition for the remainder of 2019," a school statement read.

The suspension means Hill will miss only two games and be eligible to return to the hardwood on January 2.

Fans on social media weren't happy with the suspension being so lean for an act which should never have taken place, let alone on a basketball court.

"Your athletic director and coach should be fired immediately. 2 games for that act of violent act is disgraceful!!" one Twitter user wrote.

"He should be suspended the rest of the year," added another.

Post-Gazette sports write Mike White also highlighted a since-deleted tweet from the school president that spoke about the video being shot "out of context".